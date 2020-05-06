Brush Recognized for Contributions to Professional Association

CLARION, Pa. – Diana Brush, associate director of career services at Clarion University, is the recipient of the American Association for Employers in Education’s Outstanding Contributions Award.

The award honors one college career center professional and one school system human resources professional annually for outstanding contributions and service to AAEE.

“Diana is an amazing individual and an absolute asset to the American Association for Employment in Education,” said Amy Spruce, AAEE past president. “She is welcoming to all members and always willing to help. Her willingness to jump in and help has been integral for the success of AAEE. Diana took lead on the AAEE teacher fair in Pittsburgh, which was a huge success. She has also presented numerous times at our AAEE national conferences.

“Diana also continues to provide support for our online/virtual job fairs and getting a summer fair up and running. It was my pleasure to present Diana with this much-deserved award.”

AAEE provides resources and networking opportunities to connect higher education and school systems, both nationally and internationally. Members include professionals from colleges, universities, school systems and non-profit and for-profit organizations. AAEE is a resource and liaison to these professionals, facilitating quality PK-12 hiring practices.

