Olive Geraldine (Gerry) Hood, 97, died Monday, May 4, 2020 following a brief illness with family by her side.

For the past six years, she lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Centerville. She previously resided in Cranberry, Venango County, for 57 years.

Geraldine was born in Monroe, Clarion County, Pa., a daughter of Orval E. and Myrtle V. (Beals) Ritts.

In 1953, she married Lester A. Hood, who died January 7, 2002.

Geraldine was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking and baking. In her earlier years, her hobbies included gardening, crafts, bowling, and golfing, and she still enjoyed handcrafting greeting cards and crocheting.

Geraldine was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Franklin, for over 70 years, and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years as well was participating in many church groups and projects.

Prior to her marriage, Geraldine was employed at General Manifold & Printing Company, Franklin. She was also employed at Riverside Markets Deli for ten years prior to her retirement.

Surviving are a daughter, Barbara J. Peterson and her husband Edward of Centerville; a son, Arthur O. Hood of Kossuth; a grandson, Gary R. Hood of Liverpool, Pa.; a sister, Ruth E. Ritts of Cranberry; a step-son, Richard E. Hood of Franklin; extended family, Donece, Cassi Toy and Nikki Hart of Clarion County; and several step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Geraldine was proceeded in death by two sisters, Dorothy E. DeLong and Mary P. Ritts; a grandson, Michael E. Peterson; a step-daughter, Beverly A. Brown; a step-son, Donald L. Hood; and a step-grandchild, Shelley Hood.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where a private viewing and funeral service will be held with Pastor Judy Lamb of Grace Lutheran Church, officiating.

A funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 11:00 A.M. Friday. Please visit www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to Hospice of Crawford County East 310 N. Monroe St. Titusville, PA 16354 or the Meadville Medical Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

