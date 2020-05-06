Police Seeking Information on Theft of Vehicle Parts

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a theft of vehicle parts that occurred recently in Howe Township.

According to police, an unknown individual(s) removed a predator motor, with an estimated value of $200.00, from a well site on Railroad Street, near State Route 948, in Howe Township, Forest County. The individual(s) then left the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident occurred sometime between 1:20 p.m. on Friday, May 1, and 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Snyder of the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

