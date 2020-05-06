Police: Woman Stabs Man After He Pours Soda On Her Head

EAU CLAIRE, Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges have been filed against a local woman who allegedly stabbed a man during an argument on Saturday.

Court documents indicate the Butler-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Jessica Lynn Weber of Eau Claire.

Butler-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on South Washington Street in Eau Claire Borough around 2:33 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, for a report of an assault, according to a criminal complaint.

At the scene, troopers found the doors of the residence all closed and locked. They interviewed a known individual who arrived at the scene a short time later, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the known individual reported that a known victim had arrived at her residence bleeding heavily from his forearm and told her that Jessica Weber had stabbed him in the arm with a knife after striking him in the head with her hands. The individual said she was going to apply first aid, but a second individual took the victim to the hospital instead.

The individual said she then went to the South Washington Street residence, where she picked up Weber and drove her to a residence on Kittanning Pike, in Parker Township, Butler County. She noted that she saw blood on the floor at the scene and indicated Weber had continually stated she was sorry and said “he made her crazy.”

The victim was then interviewed at Grove City Medical Center.

According to the complaint, the victim told police he was in an argument with Weber, and during the argument, Weber began striking him in the face with a closed fist. He indicated he then poured a soda on Weber’s head and began to walk away, and when his back was turned, Weber stabbed him in the forearm with a knife, then threw the knife on the floor, and left the residence.

Police then went to the scene, where they observed a large bloodstain on the floor, as well as smaller bloodstains throughout the residence. The victim accompanied the troopers and pointed out the knife, which was found lying on the living room floor. It was then collected as evidence.

Weber was found at the residence that the known individual had mentioned on Kittanning Pike and was placed under arrest. At the time of her arrest, she was found to be in possession of a backpack that contained an unmarked prescription bottle with one pill of suspected suboxone, according to the complaint.

Weber was then interviewed and allegedly told police she was in an argument with the victim, and during the argument, she struck the victim in the face with her fist. She stated that after the victim poured a soda on her head, she stabbed him in the arm with a knife, the complaint states.

Weber also stated she suboxone was not her prescription and said “a friend” had given it to her, the complaint indicates.

Weber was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Lewis E. Stoughton at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Butler County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on May 12, with Judge Stoughton presiding.

