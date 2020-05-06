 

Roger Allen Hansen

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 @ 07:05 PM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Roger Allen Hansen, age 52, passed away at his home in Clarion on May 5, 2020.

He was born on December 29, 1967 to Kathleen Hansen and the late Robert Hansen.

Roger is survived by his mother Kathleen Hansen of Lucinda, one brother, Robert (Dawn) Hansen of Leland, NC., one sister, Karen Hansen of Jamestown, NY. Also survived by two nephews, Benjamin and Noah Hansen and numerous aunts and uncles.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


