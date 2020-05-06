Ronald Lynn Shiley Jr., 63, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie.

Born in Johnstown, PA, on November 1, 1956, he was the son of the late Ronald L. Shiley and Corabel E. Kuhns Shiley.

He was a long-time member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.

In his early years, Ron dedicated time to the local Boy-Scout Troop 3 and earned his rank of Eagle Scout with a Bronze Palm. He loved spending time outdoors and traveling the country with his family camping, a tradition he carried on with his own wife and kids. He spent many years working with his father at Venango Video, and later devoted that knowledge to working the TV Ministry at Grace United Methodist Church.

Ron worked at Continental Can Company and held various jobs supporting construction and the DIY Industry. Often, family would call him for advice on home projects and Ron could walk them through as if he were there helping them. Even as an adult, Ron enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, bowling, and loved to play golf with his sons. He also enjoyed coaching and imparting knowledge every chance he got. He was often referred to as “Coach” by those close to him. Ron was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Penguins and Steelers with his sons.

Above all Ron enjoyed every minute he spent playing with his grandchildren and embraced the role of Papa with pride. Some of his most cherished times were spent hosting family picnics, and swimming with his wife, kids, and grandkids.

On June 3, 1978, he married Patricia J. Benton, and they enjoyed almost 42 years together.

Surviving in addition to his wife Patty are two sons Ronald L. Shiley III and wife Joy, and Matthew T. Shiley and wife Michelle; and seven grandchildren, Lerisa and Emma Shiley, Landon, Kaylee and Alaina English, and Corabel and Lilly Shiley. Also surviving is his Stepmother, Anne Shiley and siblings Jim Shiley (Laura), Debra Wujcik (Dan), William Shiley (Debi), Jeneane Alfeo (Pete), and Chris Shiley (Sue), and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City at a future date, with the Rev. Byron Myers officiating.

His final resting place will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Byron Myers for his love and devotion to Ron during this long battle. He was an extreme comfort to both Ron and his family.

The family would also like to say thank you to the staff at UPMC Northwest, St. Vincent’s, Visiting Nurses, and Specialty Select Hospital for the professional and loving care they gave Ron over the last four years.

Memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

