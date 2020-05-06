Sligo Woman Charged With Assault Following Violent Incident Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo woman waived her hearing on Tuesday on assault charges for reportedly leaving another woman with a broken nose, a black eye, scratches, and bruising.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 23-year-old Tiffani Renae Elliott were waived for court on Tuesday, May 5:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Elliott is currently free on $1,500.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, in late March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, Clarion-based State Police received a report of an assault that occurred on the evening of Monday, March 23.

According to the complaint, a known victim reported she had met with Tiffani Elliott around 3:00 p.m. on March 23 at her (the victim’s) residence, as Elliott had asked to retrieve some of her belongings that were at the residence. The victim told police Elliott had insisted that the victim be at the residence.

The victim reported a verbal altercation then ensued and became physical when Elliott pushed the victim to the floor and also into a wooden shelf in the residence. The victim then got back to her feet and was allegedly pushed against the wall and the wooden shelf. The victim told police she punched Elliott in the lip to get her away, and Elliott then put the victim in a headlock and struck her in the face with her fist approximately six or seven times, causing the victim to fall to the floor.

The victim explained that after she fell to the floor, Elliott kicked her in the right side of the ribs and stated, “Is this what you wanted?” Elliott then allegedly left the residence approximately 30 minutes later, after attempting to convince the victim to go to the hospital.

The complaint notes police observed the victim had several injuries, including a black left eye, bruising on the left side of her forehead, scratches on her chest, bruising on the right side rib area, and bruising on her back. The victim also stated she had gone to Clarion Hospital and had been diagnosed with a broken nose, which was broken in several places.

Elliott was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

