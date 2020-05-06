THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: All American Awards and Engraving Honoring Nurses May 6-12
Wednesday, May 6, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
Help honor and celebrate the nurses in your life with All American Awards and Engraving.
National Nurses Week runs from Wednesday, May 6, through Tuesday, May 12, which happens to be Florence Nightingale’s Birthday!
All American Awards and Engraving is honoring all nurses during this week.
Place a custom order by calling 814-782-6264 or emailing sales@allamericanhq.com.
Visit their website for more information.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.