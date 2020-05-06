THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture Extends a Special ‘Thank You’ to Nurses & Healthcare Workers
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture in Clarion is extending a special “Thank You” to all nurses and healthcare workers on National Nurses Week.
Faller’s Furniture also has some exciting news … The store is re-opening on Friday, May 8!
Their hours will be their normal business hours as follows:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Anyone with concerns of shopping during the regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.
In attempt to follow the new CDC protocols and to keep both customers and Faller’s staff safe, here are some guidelines:
1) Upon entry to the store, please use the hand sanitizer provided;
2) Please wear a face mask during your entire visit; and
3) Please practice social distancing.
For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.
