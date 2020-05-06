SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Restaurant Offering Three Specials for Mother’s Day!

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Restaurant is offering three specials for carryout for Mother’s Day!

The following specials will be available on Sunday, May 10 – Mother’s Day:

– Turkey Dinner

– Pot Roast Dinner

– Ham Dinner

All meals include mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable, and a dessert.

The cost is $12.00 for an individual meal.

Please call 814-226-7013 to reserve your dinners for carryout!

Sweet Basil is currently taking orders, and it is highly recommended to call as soon as possible to guarantee availability.

Individuals may also order from the full menu here.

Carryout services are offered seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

