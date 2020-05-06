Stacy Lynn Barton, 45, a resident of North Front Street, Franklin, died peacefully Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 in her home.

She was born February 4, 1975 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of Cindy L. McKinley Barton, and the late Randall N. “Randy” Barton.

Stacy was a kind, caring, and loving person who enjoyed reaching out to people in need, and was always there to lend a helping hand when it was needed. She had worked for a number of years as a nurse’s aide.

Stacy attended Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.

Stacy enjoyed crocheting, playing Bingo, and the companionship of her dog, “Blue”. She looked forward to sharing quality time with her family and friends; and will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.

In addition to her beloved mother of Franklin, she is survived by two brothers: Randall N. Barton, Jr.; and Michael Barton and his wife, Amber; and by her nephew, Michael Barton, Jr., all of Oil City.

Also surviving are Stacy’s uncles and aunts: Gary Barton and his wife, Karen of Franklin; Mark Beightol and his wife, Julie of Cooperstown; Patrick Wygant and his wife, Vicki of Virginia; and John Birchard and his wife, Patty of Knox; in addition to numerous cousins; and Stacy’s best friend of many years, Melissa Roxberry and her husband, Donald of Cooperstown.

In addition to her father, Stacy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Mark and Myrtle McKinley; and by her paternal grandparents: Norman Barton, and Paul and Geraldine Sutley; and by two aunts: Linda McKinley, and Rebecca McKinley.

A celebration of his life is being planned by Stacy’s family once restrictions are lifted regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Stacy’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt love and a special thank you to her second family at Southwestern PA Human Services, Inc., of Butler, for the compassionate and loving care each of you extended to her during times of need; we shall be forever grateful.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

