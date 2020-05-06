New Brewery in Shippenville to Open Friday With Carryout Craft Beer

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County’s newest brewery has announced that it will begin offering beer to-go starting this Friday.

Lost in the Wilds Brewing, located along Route 66 in Paint Township, will offer several of their craft beer options.

The brewery had been scheduled to open last month but was delayed due to restrictions in place

Lost in the Wilds will be open for carryout only on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6:00 p.m.

The following craft brew options will be available:

𝙒𝙄𝙏

Light and refreshing Belgian-style wheat ale. Sweet orange and coriander create a unique citrus flavor and aroma. (4.4%)

𝘽𝙍𝙊𝙒𝙉 𝘼𝙇𝙀

English style brown ale. Smooth malty backbone with low hop bitterness, a sweet brown sugar, and raisin finish. (6.2%)

𝘼𝙈𝙀𝙍𝙄𝘾𝘼𝙉 𝙋𝘼𝙇𝙀 𝘼𝙇𝙀

An approachable hop profile with low bitterness and tropical fruit flavor. Well balanced malt bill creates an easy-drinking light ale. (4.5%)

𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙏𝙀 𝙄𝙋𝘼

Hybrid blend of smooth white wheat and crisp pale malts. Slightly hazy with a medium hop bitterness and aroma. Clean finish. (5.5%)

𝟯𝟮𝗼𝘇 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 $𝟭𝟬

𝟲𝟰𝗼𝘇 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 $𝟭𝟴

*Bring your own growler or buy one of ours + $6

Lost in the Wilds Brewing is located at 21964 Route 66, Shippenville, Pennsylvania 16254.

For more information visit LostintheWildsBrewing.com and Facebook.com/LostInTheWildsBrewing.

