 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

New Brewery in Shippenville to Open Friday With Carryout Craft Beer

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 @ 11:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

lost-in-the-wilds-singSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County’s newest brewery has announced that it will begin offering beer to-go starting this Friday.

Lost in the Wilds Brewing, located along Route 66 in Paint Township, will offer several of their craft beer options.

The brewery had been scheduled to open last month but was delayed due to restrictions in place

Lost in the Wilds will be open for carryout only on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6:00 p.m.

lost-in-the-wilds

The following craft brew options will be available:

𝙒𝙄𝙏
Light and refreshing Belgian-style wheat ale. Sweet orange and coriander create a unique citrus flavor and aroma. (4.4%)

𝘽𝙍𝙊𝙒𝙉 𝘼𝙇𝙀
English style brown ale. Smooth malty backbone with low hop bitterness, a sweet brown sugar, and raisin finish. (6.2%)

𝘼𝙈𝙀𝙍𝙄𝘾𝘼𝙉 𝙋𝘼𝙇𝙀 𝘼𝙇𝙀
An approachable hop profile with low bitterness and tropical fruit flavor. Well balanced malt bill creates an easy-drinking light ale. (4.5%)

𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙏𝙀 𝙄𝙋𝘼
Hybrid blend of smooth white wheat and crisp pale malts. Slightly hazy with a medium hop bitterness and aroma. Clean finish. (5.5%)

𝟯𝟮𝗼𝘇 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 $𝟭𝟬
𝟲𝟰𝗼𝘇 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 $𝟭𝟴
*Bring your own growler or buy one of ours + $6

Lost in the Wilds Brewing is located at 21964 Route 66, Shippenville, Pennsylvania 16254.

For more information visit LostintheWildsBrewing.com and Facebook.com/LostInTheWildsBrewing.

lost-in-the-wilds


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.