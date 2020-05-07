Community Welcomes Home Local Girl Seriously Injured in Crash

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County community gathered on Wednesday afternoon to welcome home a young girl who was seriously injured in a crash earlier this year.

It was a big day for nine-year-old Danica Lander, who finally was able to return home after nearly two months in the hospital following a crash that happened in Clarion Township on the evening of March 7.

Her return was heralded by a parade of vehicles, including police vehicles, firetrucks, and even an ambulance, with small clusters of people along parts of the route with signs welcoming her home.

According to Michelle Lander, who was also injured in the accident, Danica’s injuries were severe. Initially, her future was uncertain.

“She had very life-threatening injuries and the prognosis was unknown,” Michelle told exploreClarion.com.

Following the crash, while Michelle was sent to Allegheny General Hospital, Danica was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

During that time, Michelle began to reach out to through Facebook, asking for prayers for Danica.

“I believe in the power of prayer, and every post I put up, I asked for prayers and asked people to continue to share the posts because I feel like the prayers we were receiving were what helped pulled her through.”

Michelle noted the love, support, and prayers of her friends, family, and the whole community, also made a difference to her and her husband, Wesley, during the difficult times.

“It definitely helped us get through it all, too.”

Her posts actually spread much further than just the local community, as well.

“People from as far as the U.K. and Australia reached out and said they were praying for us, and hundreds of people flooded her room with cards. It was just an outpouring of overwhelming love and support.”

Michelle took the time to keep people updated via her social media, noting Danica’s milestones, from when she first opened her eyes a full eleven days after the crash, to the day she was moved out of the ICU. Each goal Danica met was celebrated by friends and strangers alike as she continued to surprise her doctors.

“At the end, when she was moving into rehab, the trauma team came in and said that they didn’t understand it, and they didn’t have any explanation for it, but she was healing. I looked at them and said I don’t need anyone to explain, I know it was the Lord who left us with a miracle, because it was very touch and go there for a while.”

She noted that Danica had to meet a number of goals along the way, everything from going from a feeding tube to eating by mouth, to being able to make it up a certain number of stairs.

“They expected us to be there quite a bit longer than we were, but it was just a miracle the way she got stronger and stronger and basically blew every goal they set for her out of the water.”

Meeting those goals is what allowed Danica to finally make her way home on Wednesday, although Michelle explained that Danica still has a long road to full recovery ahead, with both physical and occupational therapy to help build up her strength.

In spite of the need for social distancing, and the slightly wet and chilly weather, the community greeted Danica with great enthusiasm.

According to Danica’s father, Wesley Lander, Chief of Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, the idea for a special escort home for Danica actually came from Clarion Police Department’s own Chief Bill Peck.

“It was his idea, and I brought it to my Second Lieutenant, John Wareham, who coordinated it,” Wesley said.

Wesley said Wareham reached out to the New Bethlehem Fire Company and Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company to discuss the route through the southern part of the county, and both agencies said they would join in accompany the family from New Bethlehem.

In the end, representatives from a total of eleven area agencies participated.

Along with Strattanville, Limestone, and New Bethlehem, representatives from fire companies in Knox, Summerville, and Shippenville joined in, as well as Clarion Borough Police, New Bethlehem Police, Clarion EMA, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

“He (Wareham) did a hell of a good job, if you ask me,” Wesley said.

“It was really heartwarming to see not just our community up here, but a lot of communities come together, especially in this crisis that we’re having.”

The cavalcade of vehicles, which met the family in New Bethlehem, was greeted by supporters at several places along the way, including at Limestone Fire Hall, where the sign also displayed a welcome message.

It made it’s way up through Clarion and along U.S. 322 toward Strattanville, where other small groups were spread at intervals along the roadway, and around the fire hall and nearby church, where the group stopped, and the church bells rang out in honor of Danica’s return home.

“Our family would really like to thank everyone who participated. We really appreciated everything that everyone has done for us!”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.