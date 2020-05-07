THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offering Mother’s Day Specials, League Sign-Ups
Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
RENO, Pa. – Celebrate Mom on Mother’s Day with a new Social Membership for Wanango Country Club.
A new recreational area is currently underway. It will include an adult pool, a kiddie pool, a pickle ball court, a basketball court, and a bocce ball court.
Memberships start at $200.00.
The IPEG weekly golf league will begin on Thursday, May 7, and run until September 10.
Golfers may play with their own group each week, or they can be placed with one upon arrival on league nights.
Find more information on the IPEG league registration form here.
The Monday night league at Wanango will be starting on Monday, May 11.
There will be two time slots – 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Contact Wanango’s Pro Shop now to sign-up. Spaces are limited.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.