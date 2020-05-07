A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then rain showers likely between 7am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 5pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

