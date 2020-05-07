THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
A Special Delivery… Ryan Owen Horner
Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
Sydney Hindman and John Horner of Sligo, PA, welcome their first child Ryan Owen Horner.
Ryan was born on Saturday April 25, 2020, at 1:17 a.m. at UPMC Northwest weighing in at 7 lbs. 8 ozs. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Ryan was happily welcomed home by his fur brother Diesel.
Ryan’s paternal grandparents are Jammie Hetrick of Clarion, PA, and Christopher and Donna Horner of Clarion, PA.
His maternal grandparents are Bethany and Bernie Ruth of Knox, PA, and Christopher and Sunny Hindman of Callensburg, PA.
