Area Man Held for Court on Meth Charges

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was arrested in March on methamphetamine charges was held for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 28-year-old Cody Joseph Ferringer, of Templeton, were held for court on Tuesday, May 5:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Ferringer remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 4, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of a small ziplock bag of crystal methamphetamine from Keshia Dora Shetler, in exchange for $50.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a confidential informant (CI).

The complaint states the exchange took place, under the observation of CNET officers, at a location in Elk Township.

According to the complaint, Shetler arrived in a red Hyundai Accent, exited the vehicle, entered the C.I.’s vehicle, made the exchange, then went back to the Hyundai. A traffic stop was then initiated on the Hyundai, which police found belonged to and was operated by Cody Joseph Ferringer. An officer observed Shetler making “furtive movements” as officers approached the vehicle. She and Ferringer were then ordered to exit the vehicle and were placed in handcuffs.

A search of Shetler’s person resulted in the discovery of a pink zipper case containing six syringes, q-tips, and an orange spoon with a clear crystal substance, which was located down the front of her pants. A search of the vehicle recovered a black LG smartphone, bent in half and smoking on the passenger side floorboard, a syringe in the driver’s side door panel, $50.00 in CNET pre-recorded U.S. currency in Shetler’s purse with her PA driver’s license, and an orange digital scale located in Shetler’s purse, according to the complaint.

It was learned that just prior to the traffic stop, Shetler took her mobile phone and broke it in half, throwing it onto the passenger floor in an attempt to conceal the contents of the phone. This created a substantial amount of heat and smoke coming from the front passenger floor, and the phone was removed from the vehicle before the vehicle carpet caught fire, the complaint notes.

In a later interview, Ferringer reported that he and Shetler had made several stops prior to meeting with the C.I. He also stated that while police were approaching the vehicle, Shetler stuffed items down the front of her pants and said he believed she placed drugs in her genitals. He told police if they did not find drugs in the car, “it’s inside her,” because she had one more stop to make, according to the complaint.

Ferringer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 26.

On Tuesday, March 17, Shetler waived her hearing on charges related to the incident, as well as charges related to a separate controlled purchase of heroin.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.