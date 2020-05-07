Say What?!: Utah Boy, 5, Took Parents’ Car to Buy a Lamborghini

WEBER Co., Ut. – The Utah Highway Patrol said a trooper conducting a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver instead found a 5-year-old driver seeking to purchase a Lamborghini.

The highway patrol said in a Twitter post that a trooper conducted a traffic stop in Weber County on “what he thought was an impaired driver,” but the driver of the vehicle turned out to be a 5-year-old boy who made off with his parents’ car.

