CCRC Spring Breakfast Canceled Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Republican Committee has canceled their annual Spring Breakfast that had been rescheduled for Friday, May 22, at Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion due to the Coronavirus.

(Photo: Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson speaking at CCRC 2019 Fall Breakfast)

The venue for the breakfast is closed until June 1, so it will not be rescheduled this year.

For more information on the Clarion County Republican Committee, visit them on Facebook.

