Clarion Borough Council Discusses Reopening Borough Offices, CARES Funding

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Issues surrounding reopening the borough offices and CARES funding were major topics of discussion at the teleconferenced Clarion Borough Council meeting on Tuesday evening.

Borough council member Ben Aaron noted that the original resolution passed at an emergency meeting on March 14 to close the Clarion Borough offices to the public was open-ended and asked if it may be time for a new resolution to reopen the borough.

“We contemplated putting together a resolution for tonight,” Borough Council President Carol Lapinto noted.

“But rather than do it haphazardly, we are going to meet this month and put together some guidelines.”

While Aaron noted the CDC and the state have already provided such guidelines for businesses reopening, many of the other council members agreed they would prefer to put together a set of guidelines specifically for the borough.

“Clarion County has gotten by pretty good without a lot of death, so I think we need to be very cautious about what we do and how soon we do it. There are guidelines, but we need to use common sense, too,” council member Brenda Sanders Dede.

The majority of the council agreed they would plan to have a resolution put together for the June meeting.

“We have time to take our time about it and be smart and be safe,” council member Jason Noto said.

CARES Act Funding Still in Question

Borough Council President Carol Lapinto announced that while some preliminary figures had been released on what the borough could expect to receive from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, the original figure is going to be changing.

“They’re reconsidering because some communities are opting in, and some communities are opting out,” Lapinto said.

Clarion Borough treasurer Todd Colosimo stated the allocations are not expected to change by more than “a few thousand dollars,” and said the final figures should be available by mid-May.

Colosimo and Lapinto both also noted that how the money can be used is a question that has still not been fully answered, either.

“It will be restricted to certain activities, and we’re not really sure what those are yet. We’re eligible for the funds, but we don’t know what we can use them for until we can get more information,” Lapinto said.

Colosimo noted that many communities are trying to make the case that the Coronavirus Pandemic should meet the “urgent need” justification that is rarely approved in similar funding.

“DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) is working on other waivers and waiting for HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development) to give them more guidance. There’s quite a bit they don’t know yet,” he said.

Mayor’s Message to the Community

Clarion Borough Brett Whitling had both good news and bad news to deliver.

“I want to thank all of the individuals who have been volunteering and serving individuals through this pandemic,” he said, going on to note that while this time has been difficult for many businesses and individuals, Clarion has stuck together.

“Thank you for staying strong and staying hopeful for our future.”

While he started off on a positive note, he also had some bad news to deliver.

“The North Country Trail Association has canceled this year’s meeting, which was to be held in Clarion County,” Whitling told the council.

“I’m disappointed in the news because I think this was going to be a great opportunity for new visitors to experience Clarion Borough, but I do plan to reach out to the association to see if they will be planning to reschedule the event in Clarion for next year.”

Other Business

In other business, the council:

Ratified an agreement to settle the Estadt Tax Appeal. Clarion Borough Solicitor John Marshall noted the settlement follows an assessment board appeal and a court of common pleas case and reported that after reviewing everything with the county’s attorney and the assessment office, the attorneys recommended a settlement based on the value as appraised by an appraiser hired by the Estadt family.

Approved the solicitation of bids for a contract for 2020-3 Main Street Improvements for the installation of replacement light poles on Main Street upon receipt of project specifications, drawings, and a cost estimate from the EADS Group for the project.

Approved Resolution 2020-466 to extend the deadline for payment of property taxes at a discount. The resolution mirrors the county’s resolution, extending payment of the face value (no penalty) until October 31.

Announced Clean-Up Day for Clarion Borough will be held on May 16.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.