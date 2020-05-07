 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pineapple Upside Down Bundt Cake

Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This recipe is an awesome dessert for Mother’s Day!

Pineapple Upside Down Bundt Cake

Ingredients

1 – 20 oz. can crushed pineapple
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons butter, melted
8 maraschino cherries
8 pecan halves
1 – 16 oz. package pound cake mix
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Combine 1/2 cup pineapple, brown sugar, butter, and three tablespoons of pineapple juice. Spoon into a greased 10-in. fluted tube pan. Alternate cherries and pecans over the sugar mixture.

~Prepare cake batter according to package directions, substituting reserved pineapple juice for water. Stir in lemon zest, vanilla, and remaining pineapple. Spoon over cherries and pecans.

~Bake at 325° for 60 to 70 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack; cool completely.


