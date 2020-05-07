Clarion University SBDC Announces Two Upcoming Webinars

CLARON, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University Small Business Development Center has announced two upcoming webinars to help with everything from connecting with clients to marketing tips.

Connecting with Clients During the Crisis

Join the SBDCs at Clarion University and Penn State and the North Central LaunchBox for a Q&A style webinar as we learn from marketing experts.

These professionals will provide marketing tips and recommendations to help businesses know how to communicate with customers during this crisis.

Following their remarks, these experts will address questions, which may be submitted live or in advance to Jason Strohm at jstrohm@clarion.edu.

Panelists: Josh Curcio, COO/partner, protocol80; Nick Burcker, CEO/Founder, SPARQDesigns; and James Blundo, VP/Founder, SPARQDesigns

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

More information and registration is available here.

Marketing Tips as You Re-Open Your Small Business

A lot of things have changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes how we market our products and services to our customers.

Learn from two of our area’s marketing firms as they provide suggestions small businesses can use as they begin to re-open.

Questions can either be asked live during the event or emailed in advance to Jason Strohm at jstrohm@clarion.edu.

Panelists: Josh Curcio, COO/partner, protocol80; Josh Greenblatt, President/CEO, Vision Creative Solutions

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

More information and registration is available here.

