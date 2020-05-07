Commissioners Announce Public Admittance Guidelines as Clarion County Reopens May 8

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley issued a news release on Wednesday outlining plans for reopening on May 8 for various County offices.

The Clarion County Board of Commissioners has approved to reopen the county buildings effective Friday, May 8, 2020.

While many departments will be available to the public again, everyone is still reminded that there are many services the county offers that can be done over the phone/online/or by mail.

The following list outlines updates from departments and how their services can be done without coming to the buildings. We encourage all members of the public to please use the phone/mail/online services when possible, call before coming to the buildings for appointments or questions, and to visit our website at www.co.clarion.pa.us for information and more resources.

All public entering the county buildings will be required to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Social distancing may include some departments limiting the number of people in their office at one time to ensure everyone can be six feet apart. These reminders and procedures are beneficial towards the health of the citizens of Clarion County and our employees, and we appreciate your cooperation.

COUNTY PARK:

The County Park in Shippenville will be closed until further notice.

ASSESSMENT:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2312 for any questions before coming in.

You can fill out an Assessment Request Form which can be found under Assessment’s page on the county website (co.clarion.pa.us). Once this form is filled out, you can either email it to Charity Rittmeyer at crittmeyer@co.clarion.pa.us or mail it in to:

ATTN: Assessment

421 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

COMMISSIONERS’ OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 3004 for any questions before coming in.

Any questions about upcoming meetings, minutes, resolutions, proclamations, meetings with the Commissioners, or any other questions, call the number above or email tkriebel@co.clarion.pa.us or mframpton@co.clarion.pa.us.

CORRECTIONS:

Call 814-226-9615 for any questions before coming in.

Mitigation actions taken for Clarion County Corrections:

– No inmate visitation until further notice

– All outside agency support groups for inmates suspended

– Attorney and Law Enforcement personnel that need to conduct business at the facility must have their temperature taken if the temperature is 100 or above they will not be permitted in the facility.

– New Commitments: Temperatures will be checked on all new inmates. If temperature is 100 or above they will be put in medical isolation and medical must be notified.

– Fingerprinting (general public with new charges) Temperatures will be checked. If 100 or above they will not be permitted into the facility fingerprints will be rescheduled

– Disinfectant of the facility increased to three times per day

– Stress to all staff and inmates good personal hygiene and universal precautions.

ELECTIONS:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2006 for any questions before coming in.

To register to vote, change your registration, apply for an absentee ballot, or apply for a mail in ballot, you can go to votespa.com.

To request applications through the mail, please call 814-226-4000 ext. 2006 or email ccallihan@co.clarion.pa.us . To mail the applications or registration back please mail them to:

ATTN: Elections

330 Main Street, Room 104

Clarion, PA 16214

Important deadlines to remember are:

Last day to register to vote – May 18th

Last day to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot – May 26th

All voted ballots must be received in the County Election Office no later than 8:00 p.m. on June 2nd.

**Apply early to ensure your applications are received prior to the deadlines.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE:

Please call the District Attorney’s office at 814-226-4423 prior to visiting to schedule an appointment

District Attorney Welsh

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2812 for any questions before coming in.

To look at posted jobs or for an application, go to the county website at co.clarion.pa.us under Human Resources.

Applications can be emailed to tcochran@co.clarion.pa.us or mailed to:

ATTN: Human Resources

330 Main Street, Room 111

Clarion, PA 16214

HUMAN SERVICES:

Children and Youth: Call 814-226-9280 for any questions before coming in. Please make an appointment, we are requesting the public do not show up without an appointment.

– MH Crisis 814-226-7223

– Toll free 800-292-3866

– Suicide Text msg to 63288

– BSU Services (MH Housing) 724-841-8771

– Rep Payee 814-319-6355

– MH Admin 814-227-3992

Conservation District– Trudy Alexander

– 814-297-7811 talexanderccd@gmail.com

OPEN RECORDS:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2601 for any questions before coming in.

Go to the Clarion County website at co.clarion.pa.us, then go to Open Records, go to the request form, fill out and fax, email, or mail back to one of the following.

Email: openrecords@co.clarion.pa.us

Fax: 814-226-490

PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2801 for any questions before coming in.

The information for subdivision and land development projects, including the Clarion County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, all forms, meeting dates and deadlines for submission, etc., are all available on the County’s web site at co.clarion.pa.us under Planning Department then Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance.

For anyone working on one of these projects, please complete the appropriate paperwork for your project and email the documents with a copy of the site plan to Steve Ketner at sketner@co.clarion.pa.us and to Kevin Reichard at kriechard@co.clarion.pa.us for review. They can then reach out to you with any issues and with instructions on what the next steps are to complete the submission of the documents for your project. For questions, you can also contact Steve Ketner at 814-226-4000, ext. 2802 and Kevin Reichard at 814-226-4000, ext. 2803.

Information on the 2020 recycling events at the Clarion County Park is being finalized. Please keep checking the web site for the dates and items being accepted this year.

For any other questions, please contact the Planning Department at 814-226-4000, ext. 2801.

PROTHONOTARY/CLERK OF COURTS OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2400 or 2402 for any questions before coming in.

We will be limiting the number of people in our office at one time to practice appropriate social distancing

Costs and Fine payments:

Costs and fines can be mailed to the office – Prothonotary Office, 421 Main Street, Suite 25, Clarion PA 16214. A Self-addressed stamped envelope required for a receipt. Costs and fines can be made over the telephone at 1-814-226-1119. Payments by phone are subject to a $3.00 service fee up to $100.00 payment and 2.95% service fee for payments over $100.00 or Online at http://ujsportal.pacourts.us

Filing of Documents can be mailed to Prothonotary Office, 421 Main Street, Suite 25, Clarion, PA 16214. Self-addressed, stamped envelope required for return copies.

Prothonotary Himes

REGISTER AND RECORDER’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2500 for any questions before coming in.

Public access to the office will be limited to the following individuals:

Marriage License Applicants Applicants to Probate Estates Notary Public Applicants Veterans Recording Military Discharges

All other business should be conducted by mail or online by the following means:

Recorder of Deeds indexes and digital images from 1910 to the present can be accessed online through a subscription service by contacting Infocon Corporation at www.infoconcountyaccess.com . All recordings should be mailed to the office or can be recorded online through Simplifile Corporation by contracting with the company at simplifile.com Register of Wills indexes and digital images from 1982 to the present can be accessed online through a subscription service by contacting Infocon Corporation at www.infoconcountyaccess.com . Document filings for the Register of Wills Office should be mailed to the office. Clerk of Orphans’ Court indexes and digital images from 1994 to the present can be accessed online through a subscription service by contacting Infocon Corporation at www.infoconcountyaccess.com . Document filings for the Clerk of Orphans’ Court Office should be mailed to the office.

The address to mail all documents is:

Clarion County Register and Recorder’s Office

421 Main Street, Suite 24

Courthouse

Clarion, PA 16214

The office can be contacted at 814-226-4000 ext. 2500 or email at gmortimer@co.clarion.pa.us for further information.

Register and Recorder Mortimer

SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2900 for any questions before coming in.

The Clarion Co. Sheriff’s Office will resume issuing Concealed Carry Permits of a handgun on May 11, 2020. As per Title 18 of the PA Crimes Code Section 6106 B 12, all current permits are good for an additional six (6) months after the expiration date. We will be limiting the number of people waiting in the hallway to apply for permits. Sheriff’s Sales will resume as normal. At this time, we have no sales scheduled.

Sheriff Munsee

TAX CLAIM:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2306 for any questions before coming in.

Making a Payment

Please call 814-226-4000 ext. 2306 or email mkerr@co.clarion.pa.us to get the current balance owed on your property and send a check, money order, or cashier’s check to:

ATTN: Tax Claim

330 Main Street, Room 101

Clarion, PA 16214

If you would like a receipt of the payment, please include with your payment a stamped and addressed envelope so the receipt can be mailed to you. All mailed in payments must include a phone number to reach you if there are any questions.

You can also make a payment over the phone with your credit card, debit card, or echeck or pay online at www.paylocalgov.com/clarion-pa

Please note: At the 1st of every month there are interest and penalties added to the balance of your taxes owed. If the mailed payment is postmarked before the 1st of the month, the extra fees will be waived.

Lien Certificate

Please send your request for a lien certificate to:

ATTN: Tax Claim

330 Main Street, Room 101

Clarion, PA 16214

The request must include information about the property including map number, control number, property owner, and address. It must also include a payment in the amount of $5.00 per certificate which can be in the form of a check, money order, or cashier’s check, and a pre-stamped and address envelope to mail the certificate and receipt back to

TREASURER’S OFFICE:

Call 814-226-1113 for any questions before coming in.

Dog Licenses – Dog owners can purchase their licenses over the phone at 814-226-1113 or online at www.padoglicense.com using a credit or debit card, and by mailing a check and your renewal card or application (which can be found on the county website) to Tom McConnell, Treasurer at 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion Pa 16214.

Dog licenses can also be purchased at one of our registered agents: RMS Furniture – New Bethlehem, Sligo Rec Center – Sligo, Lander’s Store – Lucinda, Knox Country Farm Supply Inc. – Knox, Steiner’s Outdoors & More – East Brady, Rocky Acres Kennel – Clarion, Tri-County Pet Rescue – Shippenville, Fryburg Old Treasure Depot – Fryburg, Doggie Bole – Rimersburg, and Strattanville Borough Office – Strattanville.

Please call with any questions or concerns, we can also email or physically mail you applications if you are unable to print one at home.

Small Games of Chance and Bingo Licenses – Small Games of Chance and Bingo Licenses can be purchased by sending the correct application through the mail to Tom McConnell, Treasurer at 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion Pa 16214 with a check made out to Clarion County Treasurer.

Applications and guidelines can be found on the Treasurer’s page on the County website, or our office can provide you with an application or information through the mail or in an email. If you are unable to access a notary for your application, please fill out the entire application and provide a front and back copy of the signer’s driver’s license, and we will notarize it here at no cost. If you purchased a monthly Small Games of Chance License or Three Day Bingo License and had to cancel an event due to COVID-19 and are planning on rescheduling, please contact our office, and we can change the date of your license at no cost.

2020 Fishing Licenses and Launch Permits – Individuals are able to purchase a fishing license or launch permit online at https://www.pa.wildlifelicense.com/start.php or buy a fishing license in person at several locations in Clarion County found at https://pfbc.pa.gov/flage/clar.htm. Launch permits can also be purchased in person at R James Smathers Agency Inc. in Clarion Pa. The Treasurer’s office can also process fishing license payments over the phone with a credit card by calling 814-226-1113.

Please call or email (tjmcconnell@co.clarion.pa.us) our office with any concerns or questions that you may have, we will still be fully operating at this time.

-Treasurer McConnell

VETERAN’S AFFAIRS:

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2601 for any questions before coming in.

Call or send an email requesting the following forms for the benefit you are wanting to file for. The forms will be emailed, faxed, or mailed to you with a checklist of items needed. Fill out, sign and email, or fax, or mail back. They will be certified and signed by the Veteran’s Affairs Director and then submitted. Please include a phone number in case there are any questions. If emailing forms and documents, make sure to send them as a pdf.

-Pension including a request for Aid & Attendance

-VA Compensation including new claims, increase request, and appeals

-Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA)

-Burial Benefits (County and Federal)

-Government Headstones

-Hometown Hero Banner – 214 Info

Call 814-226-4000 ext. 2601, fax 814-226-4906, email jzerbe@co.clarion.pa.us

Or mail to Veterans Affairs Office, 330 Main Street, Room 109, Clarion, PA 16214

