Craggs Run Bridge Improvements Begin Today in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. – PennDOT District 10 to start construction on Craggs Run Bridge (Route 68) in Monroe Township, Clarion County, which will begin Thursday, May 7 weather permitting.

Work will include the replacement of the box culvert that carries State Route 68 over Craggs Run, in half-width sections.

Traffic control will use flaggers and a temporary signal throughout construction. Single lane traffic should be expected throughout the duration of the project.

The work zone is located just East of Pennsy Road and just West of Kline Road.

This is a $947,700.00 project. Crews from Horizon Construction Group Inc. of Sandy Lake, PA will conduct the work, which is anticipated to be completed by November 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

