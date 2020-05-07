 

Featured Local Job: Electric Utility Journeyman Lineman

Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 02:05 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Local electric utility is accepting applications for the position of Journeyman Lineman.

The successful candidate should possess demonstrated experience as a Journeyman Lineman who performs all necessary activities in the construction, maintenance of energized and de-energized overhead and URD distribution lines.

Thorough knowledge of electricity, NEC, NESC, OSHA rules, ability to climb, mechanical aptitude, first-aid/CPR certification and a valid Class A CDL are required.

Position also requires a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent, successful completion of power line apprenticeship and Journeyman’s card/certificate.

Preferred but not required-Associate’s degree.

Position open until filled. Send resume to Central Electric Co-op., P.O. Box 329, Parker, PA 16049, Attn: HR or email to ccullenrapp@central.coop. Review of resumes will begin immediately. EOE.


