Featured Local Job: Several Positions at Mealy Excavating

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Labors

Operators

Applicant must be safety oriented and show a positive attitude and work ethic, heavy lifting is involved with the ability to work in teams and advance.

We offer retirement, health, and life insurance plans, On the job training and certifications. Wage is based on qualifications.

Apply in person at 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8 am to 5 pm or submit an application via the link below or visit our website mealyinc.com to download the application, you may also submit a resume with the application at hr@mealyinc.com

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted.



