Local Student Adopts Roads to Recovery for Civic Action Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A local student adopted Roads to Recovery, Inc. of Clarion for a recent civic action project.

Dr. Joe Harmon, Civics teacher at Redbank Valley High School, assigned his 8th grade students a civic action project, and Mitchell Parker, of South Bethlehem, adopted Roads to Recovery of Clarion for his project.

Roads to Recovers offers a Certified Peer Support Program focusing on cooperation and shared responsibility to help people in recovery to set and reach goals aimed at their recovery.

Parker organized a “Dress for Success” donation drive for those involved in the program. New or gently used shoes, coats, and clothing appropriate for job search or interviews were among the items accepted. Personal hygiene items and new socks were also collected. All monetary donations were used to purchase additional items.

Parker said he hoped to boost the self-esteem of the recipients and help give them confidence to achieve their goals. He also noted he would like to express his appreciation to all who contributed to make his project a success.

“By Mitchell making this donation, he will be helping someone with supplies needed for basic living or clothes for an interview or court proceedings. This was a wonderful example of giving back within his community, and we genuinely appreciate the time and effort he took into this project for our agency,” said Stephanie Seidle-Weaver, Office and Public Relations Manager for Roads to Recovery, Inc.

Roads to Recovery serves clients in Clarion, Jefferson, and Clearfield Counties. The purpose of the peer support program is to link individuals with a peer mentor who serves as a role model and demonstrates that recovery is possible.

For those who believe they would benefit from the Roads to Recovery Peer Support Program, contact Roads to Recovery at 814-226-5126 and ask for Stephanie Seidle-Weaver or email sseidle@r2rinc.org.

