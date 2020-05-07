Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Suspected DUI Crash on I-80

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a suspected DUI crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 eastbound in Jefferson County.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident occurred around 12:44 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, on I-80 eastbound just west of the 93.6 mile marker, in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker was traveling in the left lane while overtaking a passenger vehicle in the right lane. As the Chevrolet attempted to re-enter the right lane, the driver lost control, and the vehicle exited the roadway on the north berm and overturned, then struck trees in a wooded area along the road.

The vehicle came to a final rest on its roof, facing east.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Jason W. Henry, of Roswell, New Mexico, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker.

A passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Shelby A. Black, of Roswell, New Mexico, suffered suspected serious injuries. STAT MedEvac transported her to UPMC Altoona.

Police say pills, a Lemon 7 THC lollypop, and a pill crusher were found at the scene.

According to police, a toxicology report on the driver is pending.

One lane of Interstate 80 eastbound was closed for approximately two hours and 45 minutes following the crash.

PennDOT, Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Company, Dusan Ambulance Service, and Zimmerman’s Towing assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.