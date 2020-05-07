New Coronavirus Cases on the Rise After Three Days of Fewer Than 900 New Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 7, 2020, 1,070 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 52,915. The death toll is currently 3,416.

There are 209,873 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/7/20 – 1,070

5/6/20 – 888

5/5/20 – 865

5/4/20 – 825

5/3/20 – 962

5/2/20 – 1,334

5/1/20 – 1,208

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 55 0 55 3 Butler 185 5 190 6 Clarion 23 0 23 1 Clearfield 21 1 22 0 Crawford 20 0 20 0 Elk 4 1 5 1 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 75 0 75 5 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 6 0 6 1 Mercer 69 1 70 1 Venango 7 0 7 0 Warren 1 0 1 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 52,915 3,416 209,873

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 809 9399 14 Northeast 10813 31501 99 Northwest 297 7273 13 Southcentral 3495 25779 46 Southeast 33808 97829 618 Southwest 2818 38092 29

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 151 1737 5 Allegheny 1439 18402 117 Armstrong 55 797 3 Beaver 472 2317 78 Bedford 27 293 1 Berks 3095 6514 168 Blair 28 1264 0 Bradford 36 849 2 Bucks 3613 10111 320 Butler 190 2625 6 Cambria 37 1713 1 Cameron 2 67 0 Carbon 189 1220 16 Centre 116 1141 1 Chester 1673 6291 167 Clarion 23 535 1 Clearfield 22 529 0 Clinton 35 310 0 Columbia 306 756 16 Crawford 20 733 0 Cumberland 403 1921 31 Dauphin 735 4317 33 Delaware 4497 10712 376 Elk 5 197 1 Erie 101 2439 2 Fayette 84 2087 4 Forest 7 32 0 Franklin 425 3359 11 Fulton 7 111 0 Greene 27 495 1 Huntingdon 109 398 0 Indiana 75 847 5 Jefferson 7 359 0 Juniata 92 186 1 Lackawanna 1093 3065 112 Lancaster 2070 9075 161 Lawrence 69 848 7 Lebanon 785 2986 16 Lehigh 3102 8257 111 Luzerne 2332 5981 114 Lycoming 99 1299 4 McKean 6 204 1 Mercer 70 857 1 Mifflin 48 784 0 Monroe 1194 3131 63 Montgomery 4915 19589 506 Montour 50 2971 0 Northampton 2355 7267 152 Northumberland 112 745 0 Perry 34 318 1 Philadelphia 14006 33133 698 Pike 419 1402 19 Potter 4 93 0 Schuylkill 422 2404 10 Snyder 33 246 1 Somerset 32 779 1 Sullivan 1 47 0 Susquehanna 86 360 11 Tioga 16 326 1 Union 40 616 1 Venango 7 276 0 Warren 1 197 0 Washington 120 2533 4 Wayne 113 606 5 Westmoreland 411 5497 29 Wyoming 27 212 2 York 740 8105 13

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 28,844 55% 1696 Male 23,456 44% 1704 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 612 1% 16 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 5909 11% 356 Asian 631 1% 38 White 12,349 23% 1273 Other 264 <1% 11 Not reported 33,762 64% 1738 * 64% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 1 20 4 4 ALLEGHENY 37 315 102 90 ARMSTRONG 1 5 5 1 BEAVER 3 307 24 71 BERKS 24 570 73 113 BLAIR 1 1 . 0 BUCKS 50 1079 245 257 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 50 5 12 CENTRE 3 12 6 0 CHESTER 32 544 76 144 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 2 84 30 24 CUMBERLAND 5 187 47 29 DAUPHIN 3 150 31 22 DELAWARE 42 1135 179 296 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 6 55 8 4 INDIANA 3 13 1 4 LACKAWANNA 14 462 67 96 LANCASTER 27 485 128 137 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 5 58 10 10 LEHIGH 26 477 91 77 LUZERNE 19 322 51 77 LYCOMING 2 35 8 4 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 130 28 28 MONTGOMERY 80 1729 55 423 NORTHAMPTON 14 551 127 100 PHILADELPHIA 53 1448 7 282 PIKE 2 31 4 7 SCHUYLKILL 8 37 11 1 SUSQUEHANNA 3 43 14 11 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 131 30 26 YORK 4 9 2 1 PENNSYLVANIA 514 10506 1489 2355

More data is available here.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions as of noon, May 7, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced eligible self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others not normally eligible for regular unemployment compensation (UC) can begin filing backdated claims in the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website.

· Outlined plans to create Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps.

· Announced progress on updating Pennsylvania’s science education standards.



· Provided guidance for counties moving into the yellow phase on May 8.

· Joined a multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment and other medical equipment.

· DCNR Announces Plan for Reopening Some State Park, Forest Facilities

– Governor Wolf Announces Reopening of 24 Counties, Including Clarion County, Beginning May 8

· Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill.

· Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.