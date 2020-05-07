Edward N. Hoffman, 72, of Polk passed away May 5, 2020 at home.

Ed was born April 26, 1948 in Grove City and was he son of the late Merl “Newt” Hoffman and Ruth Van Dyke Hoffman.

Ed received his education from Victory Joint School. He married Cheryl Toy on September 25, 1999; she survives.

Ed was a retired from Klapec Trucking in Oil City. In his earlier years him and his family owned and operated Sarah Enterprises, a family trucking company. He also worked in the woods as a logger as well.

Ed was a quiet man who took great pride in his family. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and friends. Ed lived each day to the fullest. He was a true animal lover, especially his dog Toby.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory; his wife Cheryl, his children Amy Jo Ford (Andy) of Harrisville, Ed “Spike” Hoffman Jr. (Barb) of Emlenton, Julie Eddy (Tom) of Harrisville and Aaron Hoffman of Polk. Ed’s first wife Sandy Hoffman of Harrisville, Ed’s brothers and sisters; David K. Hoffman of Slippery Rock, Z. Merlene Martin of Grove City, Betty Lang and husband Tom of Polk, Helen Rodriguez and her husband Ramiro of Polk, Ruth Finch of Meadville and Robert Hoffman and wife Diane of Harrisville and his sister in law Diana Hoffman. Ed’s numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Toby.

Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Harold Hoffman and Randy Hoffman and a sister Verda “Sue” Grossman, nephew Austin Randall Hoffman, niece Caressa Anne Martin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

