Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash Near Country Fair

Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week near the Country Fair store in Paint Township.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred on North Paint Boulevard in Paint Township, around 10:43 a.m. on Thursday, April 30.

Police say a 2012 Dodge RAM 1500, operated by 29-year-old Stormie Cox, of Lucinda, was negotiating a left turn from the Country Fair parking lot onto North Paint Boulevard while a 2000 Dodge Sierra, operated by 63-year-old John A. Dixon, of Beaverdam, Virginia, was traveling south on Paint Boulevard.

Dixon’s vehicle struck Cox’s vehicle on the driver’s side door with its front bumper, causing disabling damage to both vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Cox was using a seat belt, as was a nine-year-old female passenger in her vehicle. Two other passengers in the vehicle, a seven-year-old female and a five-year-old female, were both secured in child booster seats.

Dixon and his passenger, 65-year-old Corinne Dixon, of Beaverdam, Virginia, were both using seat belts.

Cox was cited for a traffic violation.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Shippenville Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.


