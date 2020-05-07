 

SPONSORED: Sales Department Is OPEN on Friday at Redbank Chevrolet!

Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Our Sales Department at Redbank Chevrolet is OPEN this Friday!

Our Sales Hours are Monday, Thursday, and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Kristen, Paul, Bryan, Ben, and Jody will be covering sales and will be conducting business while practicing social distancing.

Wearing a face mask is still highly recommended.

And, customers can now take test drives! To follow occupancy guidelines, we encourage customers to call 814-275-2410 for an appointment.

To view our inventory and discounted pricing please visit www.RedbankChevrolet.com.


