THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Sales Department Is OPEN on Friday at Redbank Chevrolet!
Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Our Sales Department at Redbank Chevrolet is OPEN this Friday!
Our Sales Hours are Monday, Thursday, and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Kristen, Paul, Bryan, Ben, and Jody will be covering sales and will be conducting business while practicing social distancing.
Wearing a face mask is still highly recommended.
And, customers can now take test drives! To follow occupancy guidelines, we encourage customers to call 814-275-2410 for an appointment.
To view our inventory and discounted pricing please visit www.RedbankChevrolet.com.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.