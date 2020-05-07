State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Stalking Incidents, Child Endangerment, Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug Possession/DUI in Beaver Township

According to police, around 5:29 p.m. on May 4, a 2015 Dodge RAM 1500 was stopped while traveling north on State Route 338/Knox Road in Beaver Township.

Police say the driver, a known 27-year-old Leeper man, was found to be impaired and was arrested for DUI.

The name of the driver was not released.

Stalking in Paint Township

Around 11:46 a.m. on May 1, Clarion-based State Police were notified of an incident of harassment that happened at a location on Perkins Road in Paint Township.

The incident occurred between a known individual and a 60-year-old female victim from Clarion.

Child Endangerment in Sligo Borough

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a case referred by Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS) in reference to a known five-year-old male from Sligo not wearing the proper prescription glasses he requires.

Harassment in Piney Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of harassment and disorderly conduct that reportedly occurred around 7:09 p.m. on May 5 at a location on State Route 68 in Piney Township, involving 74-year-old Thomas Burns, of Sligo.

Two known victims are listed as follows: a 39-year-old Sligo woman and a 39-year-old Sligo man.

Stalking in Paint Township

Police are investigating an stalking incident that occurred in Paint Township on Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, an unknown individual followed a known 22-year-old Knox woman from her place of employment on 28th Division Highway.

