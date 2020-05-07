State Police Investigating Two Incidents of Vandalism

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on two recent incidents of vandalism.

Vandalism in Porter Township

Police say sometime between 12:00 a.m. and 10:19 a.m. on Monday, May 4, an incident of criminal mischief occurred on Rockville Road in Porter Township.

According to police, the tires of a silver 2015 Dodge Durango were slashed, key marks were etched into its side, and a tail light was smashed.

The victim is a 28-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

Vandalism in Hawthorne Borough

Police say sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. on Monday, May 4, a cinder block was used to smash the rear windshield of a black 2011 Chevrolet Impala that was parked in the driveway of a residence on Brookville Street in Hawthorn.

The victim is a 32-year-old Fairmount City woman.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

