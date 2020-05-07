 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Investigating Two Incidents of Vandalism

Thursday, May 7, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on two recent incidents of vandalism.

Vandalism in Porter Township

Police say sometime between 12:00 a.m. and 10:19 a.m. on Monday, May 4, an incident of criminal mischief occurred on Rockville Road in Porter Township.

According to police, the tires of a silver 2015 Dodge Durango were slashed, key marks were etched into its side, and a tail light was smashed.

The victim is a 28-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

Vandalism in Hawthorne Borough

Police say sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. on Monday, May 4, a cinder block was used to smash the rear windshield of a black 2011 Chevrolet Impala that was parked in the driveway of a residence on Brookville Street in Hawthorn.

The victim is a 32-year-old Fairmount City woman.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.