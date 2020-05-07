Three-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting Himself with BB Gun

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a three-year-old child was involved in an accidental BB gun shooting in Farmington Township on Wednesday night.

Franklin-based State Police say around 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, they received information from UPMC Northwest that a three-year-old male from Franklin was brought into the hospital after shooting himself in the finger with a BB gun.

Police say the incident occurred at a location along Block Hollow Lane.

No additional details are available at this time.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.