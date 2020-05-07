Wolf Extends Stay-at-Home Order Until June 4 For Red Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. – With the April 1 statewide stay-at-home orders set to expire tonight at midnight, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today extended the orders for all counties in red, and signed new orders for the 24 counties moving to yellow at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow morning, May 8.

The extended stay-at-home order remains the same as the original statewide stay-at-home order announced on April 1, which was set to expire tonight at midnight and is now extended to June 4. The yellow phase order provides guidance for those counties entering the yellow phase of reopening tomorrow.

The yellow phase order applies to these 24 counties: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

The yellow phase order also addresses the limited reopening of businesses in the yellow phase, detailing those businesses previously deemed non-life-sustaining as being permitted to reopen if they follow the guidance for safety for staff, customers, and facility. The guidance for businesses can be found here.

FAQs for businesses in each phase can be found here.

CDC guidance on child care that reopens under the yellow phase is here.

Tomorrow, there will be an announcement of additional counties moving to the yellow phase at a to-be-determined date.

