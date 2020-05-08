200 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Pennsylvania; Over 1,300 New Cases Confirmed

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Friday, May 8, 2020, 1,323 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 54,238. The death toll is currently 3,616.

There are 216,231 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/8/20 – 1,323

5/7/20 – 1,070

5/6/20 – 888

5/5/20 – 865

5/4/20 – 825

5/3/20 – 962

5/2/20 – 1,334

5/1/20 – 1,208

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 55 0 55 3 Butler 190 2 192 6 Clarion 23 0 23 1 Clearfield 22 2 24 0 Crawford 20 0 20 0 Elk 5 0 5 1 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 75 0 75 5 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 6 0 6 1 Mercer 70 0 70 2 Venango 7 0 7 0 Warren 1 0 1 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative 54,238 3,616 216,231

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.



Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 825 9586 1 Northeast 10927 32405 9 Northwest 303 7525 0 Southcentral 3596 26632 2 Southeast 34810 101009 426 Southwest 2843 39164 4

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 154 1785 5 Allegheny 1455 18913 119 Armstrong 55 819 3 Beaver 479 2380 78 Bedford 28 303 1 Berks 3190 6713 168 Blair 28 1314 0 Bradford 37 862 2 Bucks 3750 10426 331 Butler 192 2695 6 Cambria 40 1785 1 Cameron 2 76 0 Carbon 192 1260 16 Centre 117 1173 1 Chester 1728 6493 176 Clarion 23 547 1 Clearfield 24 556 0 Clinton 37 316 0 Columbia 307 307 20 Crawford 20 745 0 Cumberland 414 1989 31 Dauphin 764 4550 37 Delaware 4680 11122 382 Elk 5 211 1 Erie 113 2503 2 Fayette 84 2130 4 Forest 7 33 0 Franklin 452 3475 11 Fulton 7 121 1 Greene 27 511 1 Huntingdon 117 409 0 Indiana 75 860 5 Jefferson 7 368 0 Juniata 93 196 1 Lackawanna 1114 3157 113 Lancaster 2122 9281 165 Lawrence 69 873 7 Lebanon 797 3055 16 Lehigh 3140 8459 114 Luzerne 2347 6133 120 Lycoming 109 1337 4 McKean 6 226 1 Mercer 70 900 2 Mifflin 50 807 0 Monroe 1198 3249 63 Montgomery 5037 20110 515 Montour 50 2983 0 Northampton 2390 7500 153 Northumberland 118 777 0 Perry 34 342 1 Philadelphia 14384 34385 833 Pike 422 1430 21 Potter 4 95 0 Schuylkill 430 2479 13 Snyder 33 250 1 Somerset 32 831 1 Sullivan 1 48 0 Susquehanna 86 375 13 Tioga 16 332 1 Union 40 631 1 Venango 7 286 0 Warren 1 201 0 Washington 121 2595 4 Wayne 113 618 5 Westmoreland 413 5645 30 Wyoming 28 224 2 York 753 8286 13

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 19%

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 29,598 55% 1800 Male 24,025 44% 1800 Neither 3 0% 0 Not reported 612 1% 16 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 6106 11% 383 Asian 655 1% 39 White 12,792 24% 1316 Other 271 <1% 11 Not reported 34,414 63% 1867 * 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding EpiCurve by Region Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths ADAMS 1 21 4 4 ALLEGHENY 37 341 103 92 ARMSTRONG 1 5 5 1 BEAVER 3 314 22 71 BERKS 25 583 77 111 BUCKS 52 1138 256 267 BUTLER 6 13 10 2 CAMBRIA 1 1 . 0 CARBON 2 52 5 12 CENTRE 3 12 6 0 CHESTER 34 563 78 153 CLARION 1 1 1 0 CLEARFIELD 2 2 . 0 COLUMBIA 3 86 30 24 CUMBERLAND 5 190 50 29 DAUPHIN 3 157 35 24 DELAWARE 41 1226 187 300 ERIE 4 3 2 0 FAYETTE 1 3 . 1 FRANKLIN 6 59 8 4 INDIANA 4 13 2 4 LACKAWANNA 14 471 71 98 LANCASTER 28 499 133 141 LAWRENCE 2 0 2 0 LEBANON 5 62 12 10 LEHIGH 26 490 94 80 LUZERNE 19 322 53 80 LYCOMING 2 43 8 4 MERCER 1 1 . 0 MIFFLIN 2 1 1 0 MONROE 8 131 28 28 MONTGOMERY 81 1785 57 429 NORTHAMPTON 14 560 130 101 PHILADELPHIA 53 1502 7 336 PIKE 2 32 4 8 SCHUYLKILL 9 38 11 2 SUSQUEHANNA 3 43 14 13 UNION 1 0 1 0 WASHINGTON 3 6 2 1 WAYNE 1 0 1 0 WESTMORELAND 9 131 30 27 YORK 4 9 2 1 PENNSYLVANIA 522 10919 1542 2458

More data is available here.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions as of noon, May 8, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced eligible self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others not normally eligible for regular unemployment compensation (UC) can begin filing backdated claims in the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website.

· Outlined plans to create Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps.

· Announced progress on updating Pennsylvania’s science education standards.



· Provided guidance for counties moving into the yellow phase on May 8.

· Joined a multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment and other medical equipment.

· DCNR Announces Plan for Reopening Some State Park, Forest Facilities

– Governor Wolf Announces Reopening of 24 Counties, Including Clarion County, Beginning May 8

· Signed two bills into law and vetoed a telemedicine bill.

· Highlighted comprehensive food security efforts.

· Asked Congress and USDA to take action on food security.

· Expanded food recovery infrastructure grants.

· Announced the lifting of some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

· Called for mandated race and ethnicity data collection.

· Wolf Administration Elaborates on Data Driven Reopening Standard

· Governor Wolf: Mental Health Support Is Vital, Available Amid Strain of COVID_19 Pandemic

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

