Friday, May 8, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Rain likely, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 8pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

