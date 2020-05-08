A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Rain likely, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 8pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.