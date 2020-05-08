Arthur P. Rodgers, 80, of Fertigs, passed away May 7, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Born August 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Lureeda Rodgers.

On May 18, 1991, he married the former Jean Boocks Earp, who survives.

Art was a proud Navy veteran and always took pride in hanging and flying the American Flag. He enlisted in the Navy in August of 1956 and served a ten-year term, six years active and four years inactive duty. He was honorable discharged with the rank E5 BT2. He was a lifelong member of the Oil City VFW Post 464, where he served as commander.

You would also see Art selling many poppies each year for Poppy Day to help his fellow Vets in need.

In his younger years, he was an avid roller skater and enjoyed many days and nights at the Seneca Roller Rink. He painted many houses all over. He was employed with the Glass Plant until he was laid off then went on to his career at the PA Railroad until his motorcycle accident in 1981. Art did not let that stop him. He figured out his way and began driving his motorcycle again, which was his pride and joy, his Trike. Many knew him as the “One Arm Bandit” as he proudly displayed it on his Trike. Many memories were made with Art and Jean riding together. He continued working throughout his life delivering the newspapers for The Derrick and cleaning for First United National Bank. He fully retired in 2017.

Art never met a stranger. He had a conversation and laughter for everyone he met. He will forever be in our hearts and memories. We All Love You PaPa! Fly high with the Eagles.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jean, and children John (Connie) Earp, Debra (Stephen) Hale, Tina (Todd) Gahring, Steve Earp, Brent (Holly) Earp, Brad (Kelli) Earp, Robin (Brian) Hartzell, and Kodie Earp and fiancé Craig Hughes. Also surviving are two sisters Betty Fuller and Dottie Bauman, both of VA and sister-in-law Bonnie Rodgers.

He was such a proud PaPa to all his 24 grandchildren, along with 35 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Rodgers.

Special heartfelt thanks to all the Hospice staff, especially Gregg Hazlett for taking such great care of Art.

At Art’s request, there will be no public viewing.

The family will hold their own private ceremony.

Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie, Pa.

Art will be laid to rest at Perry Cemetery.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences can be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.