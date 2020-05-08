BREAKING NEWS: 13 Additional Western PA Counties to Move to Yellow Phase on May 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the next group of counties to begin reopening in the coming days.

Gov. Wolf chose 13 counties in the southwestern part of Pennsylvania to be the next to move into the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan and have the stay-at-home order lifted: Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

On Friday, May 15, the above counties will join the 24 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania that entered the yellow phase of the plan on Friday, May 8.

“I’d like to emphasize that this reopening plan is not a one-way route. We are closely monitoring the 24 counties in the yellow phase and we will reimpose restrictions if danger arrises,” Wolf stated.

“We’re also watching other counties and are moving them into the yellow phase as soon as we can.”

Counties in the yellow phase have the stay-at-home order lifted, but are still subject to restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than 25 people.

“Residents should be mindful that yellow still means caution. Every contact between two people is a new link in the chain of potential transmission, and if the new case count begins to climb in one area restrictions will need to be imposed to prevent local medical facilities from being overwhelmed.”

While many small businesses, including many retail businesses and child care centers, are permitted to begin operating again, they are required to continue to social distance, and face coverings are strongly suggested. Telework is also preferred in those positions where it is possible.

Restaurants and bars are still only permitted to offer carryout or delivery orders in the yellow phase, and while many retail businesses can reopen, curbside or delivery services are also recommended.

Nail and hair salons, barbershops, and massage therapists, along with movie theaters, casinos, and other indoor entertainment venues must remain closed. Youth sports are also not permitted to resume during the yellow phase.

The counties that are not entering the yellow phase, including central and eastern Pennsylvania, remain in the red phase, with the stay-at-home order extended through June 4.

Wolf noted that the situation remains constantly in flux, and his administration will continue to monitor data from all of Pennsylvania to make decisions moving forward, he feels the choices of individuals across the state are most important.

“Ultimately though, it will be up to each of us individually to make decisions that help all of us get through this crisis as safely and efficiently as possible. Pennsylvanians have done a great job so far at closing activities that reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19, and I am optimistic that we will continue on that path.”

