C-L Superintendent Goes Above and Beyond for Students, Parents During Coronavirus Pandemic

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone School District Superintendent Amy Glasl has been stepping up for the community to meet the challenges of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

(Pictured: Amy Glasl with her daughter, Jenna, and their dog, Max.)

The pandemic has disrupted schools as much as anything else in our region, and while it has offered numerous challenges, Glasl has been keeping busy, stepping up to meet those challenges every day.

According to Glasl, when the decision was made to close schools in Pennsylvania, her first priority, by far, was communication.

“Starting on March 13, and every weeknight since, I have sent a parent email, a staff email, and a school board email,” Glasl told exploreClarion.com.

“I also began in April to send the seniors their own Friday email.”

Glasl said while all of the emails are sometimes tedious to put together, she’s received a great deal of positive feedback and would do it the same way if another similar situation occurred.

“Parents and staff were encouraged to email me with anything they were wondering about that I may not have shared. Then, I would put that information in the next night’s email.”

Glasl also made “all calls” to parents early on to be certain that anyone who was not getting the nightly emails was able to send a working email to the business office by phone or by email in order to get them on the email chain.

Her regular communication and engagement with students and families has not gone unnoticed.

“She is truly special in that she personally checks in with students and cares about their welfare, whether it’s school-based or at home,” Diana Detrick, C-L school support therapist and parent, said.

“Since the initial news of school closing, Amy took action. It was evident her main priority was the students. She is now prioritizing connection.

“Making the main objective of education being meeting the students where they are at and ensuring they know the staff at (C-L School District) are here and care. You can hear it in her voice; her strength, compassion, and commitment to assisting students, families, and staff in overcoming these difficult times.”

With communication covered, Glasl said her next priority was to make sure students were getting the meals they need. She noted when the No Child Hungry grant came available, her administrative team was “all over” it.

“The elementary principal, Kristie Taylor, spearheaded writing the grant. We got it, and for about seven weeks now, we have food delivered on our buses and vans via the normal daily routes to students’ homes,” Glasl said.

“We have staff who volunteer to ride every Monday and Thursday to distribute the food. And, the students’ bus drivers get to see the kids, too!”

A bonus to the delivery system is the staff members are able to deliver the students’ educational learning packets at the same time.

Glasl also goes out on the routes to deliver food and learning packets herself and said she is glad to have the opportunity to see her students, even just from a distance.

“I enjoy every moment I see a student and can say ‘hi’ or blow a miss you kiss from a social distance.”

Following communication and food, Glasl said her next priority was for teachers to make connections with their students in some way, whether by phone, email, text, Twitter, or by visiting.

“The staff was able to connect in about 1.5 weeks with all students except 15. We have not given up hope yet; we continue to seek these 15 students out,” Glasl explained.

C-L staff members are also keeping logs of their weekly contact with students as they provide review and enrichment opportunities for them. Then, from May 11 through May 22, staff plan to “pilot” Planned Instruction to work out where the gaps are for all of the students to be educated equally if the school closures continue into the fall, or occur again sometime in the future.

Glasl said another priority on her list was the mental health of the staff and students during this difficult time.

“We have two guidance counselors, a school psychologist and a social worker who have planned together over zoom to be sure to check in with staff and especially the students. They are the Fab Four amazing helpers in the department of mental health for our community.”

While Glasl has done everything possible for students during the pandemic, she admits it certainly hasn’t been without its challenges.

“A major challenge personally for me is the mental anguish I feel daily as I attempt to make the right decisions for C-L. The unknown can be very trying on all of us.”

Glasl said she plans to form a task force of individuals to discuss the challenges faced by the district during the pandemic, to examine what they believe has been handled well, and to consider what they would do differently if something similar occurred in the future.

“No one has experienced this, and documentation of the daily decisions is a must while it is fresh in our minds.”

Looking to the future, she noted one of her biggest ongoing concerns is the mental health of students and staff.

“I have told my staff many times to not make things harder for themselves; however, teachers are just that way. They want to do everything they can for every student. That is not possible right now.”

Although C-L has a plan in place, Glasl noted her concerns about the students’ education moving forward.

“I worry about the students every summer, and now summer isn’t even here yet, and we have been worrying. The loss of education is a concern, but we have a plan for that, which teachers are already preparing for. It is called compacting curriculum. They will assist one another in teaching the skills not taught this past quarter in their fall classes before they delve into their own grade level/course curriculum with their new students.”

With the planned curriculum in mind, Glasl remains positive about the future and intends to take things one day at a time.

