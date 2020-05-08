Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mini Pizza Cups

These appetizers make an ideal afternoon snack for the whole family!

Mini Pizza Cups

Ingredients

2 – 8 oz. tubes refrigerated crescent rolls

1 – 8 oz. can pizza sauce

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/3 cup finely chopped green pepper

2 ounces sliced turkey pepperoni, chopped

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

~Separate tubes of dough into eight rolls each; halve the rolls. Press dough onto the bottom and up the sides of miniature muffin cups coated with cooking spray.

~Spoon pizza sauce into each cup. Sprinkle with onion, green pepper, pepperoni, and cheese. Bake at 375° until the crusts are browned and cheese is melted, 15 to 18 minutes.

