 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mini Pizza Cups

Friday, May 8, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

These appetizers make an ideal afternoon snack for the whole family!

Mini Pizza Cups

Ingredients

2 – 8 oz. tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
1 – 8 oz. can pizza sauce
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1/3 cup finely chopped green pepper
2 ounces sliced turkey pepperoni, chopped
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

~Separate tubes of dough into eight rolls each; halve the rolls. Press dough onto the bottom and up the sides of miniature muffin cups coated with cooking spray.

~Spoon pizza sauce into each cup. Sprinkle with onion, green pepper, pepperoni, and cheese. Bake at 375° until the crusts are browned and cheese is melted, 15 to 18 minutes.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.