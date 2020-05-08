Local Woman Who Made Bomb Threat in Titusville May Avoid Trial

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County woman who reportedly made a bomb threat at a Titusville business where she was formerly employed may avoid a criminal trial.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Bethany Anne Anderson, of Utica, is scheduled to stand for entry in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on May 20.

The ARD program allows first-time criminal offenders an opportunity for rehabilitation. Offenders have to apply for the program through a county’s district attorney office, which then reviews the case. The final decision on acceptance to the program is then made by the county court.

If approved, the offender is most often placed on a form of supervision, such as probation, for a set time, ordered to pay associated court costs and fees, and must also adhere to other conditions of the program which can include anything from restitution to community service.

An offender who successfully completes the ARD program has his or her criminal record expunged. However, if the offender fails to successfully complete the ARD Program, he or she will be removed from the ARD Program and will be prosecuted as provided by law.

Anderson faces the following charge:

– Bomb Threats – Threatens Placement Of Bomb, Felony 3

She currently remains free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an investigation into a bomb threat at a Titusville business in September.

Details of the case:

On the afternoon of Friday, September 27 around 12:43 p.m., Titusville Police investigated a report of a bomb threat at BSI Financial Services located at 314 South Franklin Street.

When Titusvile Police arrived, the employees were being evacuated from the premises.

Officers made contact with a company representative who stated that an employee notified them of a bomb threat received from a former employee, 20-year-old Bethany Anderson, of Utica.

Titusville Fire Department and Emergycare were placed on standby.

Titusville Police consulted the Erie Police Department – Bomb Squad, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Allegheny County Police Department for an activation of a K-9 bomb dog.

After multiple hours on the scene, video surveillance was reviewed, and it was determined that Anderson did not have access to the building after hours. The premises was cleared, and it was determined that there was no threat.

Anderson was arrested by Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police on a felony arrest warrant. Titusville Police Officers responded to their barracks to interview Anderson.

BSI Financial Services remained evacuated for approximately four hours.

Anderson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy L. Nicols at 9:45 p.m. on September 27.

