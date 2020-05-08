Lucille J. Culbertson, 89, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Medina, Ohio, following an extended illness.

Born in Franklin on April 17, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Clarence “Jim” and Hazel V. Abel Barnicle. She married Robert A. Culbertson on September 6, 1949, and he preceded her in death on February 21, 2000.

Lucille was a graduate of Franklin High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin and Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City. At St. John’s, she served on the altar guild, sang in the choir, and with her husband, was involved in ChiRho, the church youth group. She was the first female president of the Franklin School Board and served on the board for numerous years. She was a member of the Venango County Historical Society and was involved with the adult literacy and Head Start programs in Franklin. She also was on the Girl Scout District Council and a Cub Scout den mother.

Lucille is survived by her two sons, Steven A. Culbertson and Timothy R. Culbertson and his wife, Karen; and her four daughters, Linda C. Garman and her husband, Gary, Kathleen M. Corcoran and her husband, Kevin, Anita L. Seigworth and her husband, Barry, and Janet L. Klingensmith and her husband, Roger.

She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Sunshine Eads, Keegan Sample, Meredith Brown, Aaron Garman, Bryan and Andrea Seigworth, William and Larissa Culbertson, and Leal, Kevin and Leann Klingensmith; and her five great-grandchildren.

She is additionally survived by her two sisters, Hazel Karns and Helen Graham.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, James and Thomas Barnicle; and her two sisters, Louise Dalmaso and Lynda Campbell.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitation and funeral services for Lucille will be private and held at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens. For those not able to attend, we ask that you continue to keep Lucille’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the following organizations: The Franklin Public Library – 412 12th Street, Franklin PA 16323; French Creek Valley Conservancy – 411 Chestnut Street, Meadville PA 16335; Hospice of the Western Reserve – PO Box 72101, Cleveland OH 44912; The Salvation Army – www.salvationarmyusa.org; and/or the charity of one’s choice.

To send online condolences family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.