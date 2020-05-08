Man Discovered Prowling in Two Apartments in Clarion Due in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man is facing a hearing next week on criminal charges related to an incident where he was caught prowling in two apartments in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate 30-year-old Logan Russell Mumford is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, on the following charges:

– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Loitering And Prowling At Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in late March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:07 a.m. on March 29, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on South Street for a report of a man in the residence who “did not belong there.”

The complaint states the descriptions of the man provided matched the description of a man from an earlier incident where a man was seen walking through individuals’ back yards.

At the scene, officers made contact with Logan Mumford and asked what he was doing there. Mumford stated he was going to a friend’s house, and pointed to a door at the corner of the residence, the complaint indicates.

Police then observed Mumford was not wearing any shoes.

According to the complaint, police spoke to the residents of the apartment that Mumford was trying to enter who stated they had never seen Mumford before. Four other individuals who were outside also reported Mumford was in their residence, as well.

Mumford was then taken into custody and transported to the Clarion Borough Police Department.

During a later interview, the known female resident of the first apartment told police she woke up when Mumford opened her bedroom door, and Mumford then said, “sorry, I have the wrong house.” She then woke her husband, and he went to the living room to confront Mumford. He told police that when he went to the living room, he saw Mumford coming out of his daughter’s bedroom, and when Mumford saw him, he ran out of the residence. The man said he believed the door of their residence was unlocked, and police didn’t see any visible damage to the door or frame, according to the complaint.

Police also spoke to the residents of the second apartment.

The female resident stated they had just come home when they saw Mumford exit their residence. The male resident said their front door was locked, but a window to a side room was open and noted a bicycle in front of that window had been knocked over. Both residents told police they did not find anything missing or out of place other than the bicycle, the complaint states.

Mumford was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:03 p.m. on April 13.

