 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Monroe Township Clean-Up Day Scheduled for Saturday

Friday, May 8, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Monroe Township BuildingMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Monroe Township Clean-Up Day will be held on Saturday, May 9, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building.

The event is from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monroe officials said the following items will NOT be accepted:

– All electronics;
– Anything containing Freon;
– Vehicle batteries or tires;
– Yard waste or leaves; and
– Hazardous Waste.

Paint cans must be emptied out or dried out completely.

Monroe Township Municipal Building is located at 17956 Route 68, Sligo, Pa.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.