Monroe Township Clean-Up Day Scheduled for Saturday

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Monroe Township Clean-Up Day will be held on Saturday, May 9, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building.

The event is from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monroe officials said the following items will NOT be accepted:

– All electronics;

– Anything containing Freon;

– Vehicle batteries or tires;

– Yard waste or leaves; and

– Hazardous Waste.

Paint cans must be emptied out or dried out completely.

Monroe Township Municipal Building is located at 17956 Route 68, Sligo, Pa.

