Mother’s Day Restaurant Guide: Lasagna, Prime Rib Sandwiches, Turkey Dinner, Ham Dinner & More!

Friday, May 8, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

mother's dayA guide to takeout specials for Mother’s Day at Clarion County restaurants and surrounding areas.

Vince’s Tavern

When: Sunday, May 10, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: 31729 Route 66, Leeper, PA

lasagna

Details:

The following Mother’s Day Special choices are available:

– Lasagna
– Veal Parmesan
– Chicken Masala
– Beef Stroganoff

Call for takeout: 814-744-9960.

Mother’s Day treats are also available for pre-orders!

Chocolate-covered strawberries, brownies, cakes, cookies, and more.

Call 814-744-9960 to place your order.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Washington House

When: Sunday, May 10, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: 19298 Route 208, Fryburg, PA

prime-rib-sand

Details:

Two prime rib sandwiches w/large order of our straight-cut fries
Cost: $17.99 + tax

Call for takeout: 814-354-2929.

 

Sweet Basil Restaurant

When: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA

Sweet Basil Outside Signage

Details:

Sweet Basil Restaurant is offering three specials for carryout for Mother’s Day:

– Turkey Dinner
– Pot Roast Dinner
– Ham Dinner

All meals include mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable, and a dessert.

The cost is $12.00 for an individual meal.

Call for takeout: 814-226-7013

Sweet Basil is currently taking orders, and it is highly recommended to call as soon as possible to guarantee availability.

Individuals may also order from the full menu here.

Visit Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for additional information.

The Allegheny Grille

When: Sunday, May 10, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Where: 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA

Mother's Day

Details:

The Allegheny Grille is preparing a roast beef dinner or stuffed chicken breast, both include mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and coleslaw or cottage cheese.

The Mother’s Day specials are $20.00 per person. They can be picked up or delivered on Mother’s Day, May 10, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Call NOW to place your takeout order: 724-659-5701

NOTE: The Allegheny Grille is still taking takeout reservations, so call as soon as possible to guarantee your order.

Click here to visit The Allegheny Grille’s Facebook page.

The Korner Restaurant

When: Sunday, May 10, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA

-7162298239793751795

Details:

The Korner Restaurant is serving a turkey or ham dinner that includes potatoes, noodles, gravy, veggies, and a roll for takeout only. The turkey dinner will be served with stuffing, as well.

Call ahead to pre-order for Mother’s Day at 814-745-2660.

Pick up your orders at the ice cream window.

Visit Korner Restaurant’s Facebook page for more information.

Deer Creek Winery

When: Now until Sunday, May 10, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA

Mother's Day DCW

Details:

Send your mom some special sunshine for Mother’s Day this year!

Today through May 10th, our Tropical Sangria is priced at $15.00 for Mother’s Day! Buy online or pick up!

Call for takeout 814-354-7392.

Subway

Details: Subway is offering two FREE cookies with any sub purchase on Mothers Day!

Subway Cookies

Participating Subways:

– Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
– Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
– New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
– Ford City, 724-763-2020
– Worthington, 724-297-3132
– Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
– Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827

The above participating Subway locations are offering special takeout and curbside to-go offers during the mandatory shutdown of non-essential businesses due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

To order, call your local Subway or order online by visiting, https://www.subway.com/en-us/menunutrition/menu#.

Does your restaurant have a Mother’s Day Special that you would like to advertise? Email news@exploreClarion.com for details.


