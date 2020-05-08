Two Clarion County Jail Inmates Face Assault Charges Following Altercation

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two inmates at the Clarion County Jail are facing new charges following a reported physical altercation that occurred inside the facility.

Court documents indicate CNET filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Baron John Beichner, of Knox, and 56-year-old Johnny Bailey, of Clarion.

According to a criminal complaint, on April 14, Chief Detective Peck, of CNET, was notified by Deputy Warden Sprankle, of Clarion County Jail, that a physical altercation had occurred between Baron Beichner and Johnny Bailey on April 11, around 7:00 p.m.

Both individuals suffered injuries. Sprankle provided photos showing that Beichner had a cut on his nose which caused substantial bleeding, and Bailey had a cut on his forehead which also caused bleeding, the complaint notes.

Sprankle also provided Detective Peck with video footage of the incident.

According to the complaint, the video showed Bailey waking into the common bed area, followed by Beichner. Beichner then approached Bailey, and Bailey head-butted Beichner in the face. Beichner then punched Bailey, and they both ended up on the floor. Beichner then placed Bailey in a chokehold and did not let go until corrections officers entered the block to break up the altercation, at which point Bailey was unconscious. Bailey was then transported to Clarion Hospital for medical treatment.

Both Beichner and Bailey were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:20 a.m. and 9:26 a.m., respectively, on Wednesday, May 6, one count each of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

Monetary bail for this incident was set at $2,500.00 each.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., respectively, on Tuesday, May 12, with Judge Schill presiding.

Court documents indicate Bailey is currently serving a two-year sentence in an intermediate punishment program on one first degree misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Beichner is currently being held on charges from an alleged attack on his elderly parents in February. He is scheduled for a criminal conference on June 3.

