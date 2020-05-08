THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
NYC Coronavirus First Responders Get Red Carpet Treatment at Allegheny Grille
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – John (Dewey) Irwin and his wife Tracy were getting gas at the Emlenton Truck Plaza on April 30, when an out of town ambulance pulled in behind them.
The woman driving the ambulance started a conversation with them, mentioning the beauty of the area.
She asked Dewey if he was from the area.
“Yes – from the little town down at the river,” Dewey replied.
She then asked him if he could recommend a restaurant to get a good meal, mentioning that they were first responders from Columbus and Nebraska. They were returning home after three weeks in New York City treating and transporting Coronavirus patients. Fourteen other crews made the journey with them from Iowa, Kansas City, Ohio, Michigan, and several other states.
“I just might know where they could get a good meal about four miles from here, and it would be free,” Dewey said.
Dewey and Tracy are co-owners of the Allegheny Grille, along with Jim and Ann Marron.
“That would be wonderful, but there are 15 ambulances in our group,” April Anderson, one of the ambulance drivers, responded.
“Tell them all to follow me, and we will be honored to have you at our restaurant,” Dewey replied.
As it turned out, seven of the ambulances had already passed Exit 45, the exit that leads to Allegheny Grille, but eight other ambulances headed to the “Grille” for a dinner of their choice, compliments of the restaurant.
Dewey said they were all very thankful for the free meal and very complimentary of the Foxburg area.
“We all can’t believe what a beautiful little treasure you all have here in this gorgeous town next to this great river,” one of the first responders said.
They spoke of their experience in New York and how devastating it was – one girl broke into tears while describing their experiences transporting and treating Coronavirus victims.
After getting a good meal and taking a short walking tour of Foxburg, the heroes from the west headed back out as they explained they were driving home without stopping to rest, with each one taking a turn driving in four to five hour shifts.
“We were so thrilled and proud to have them as customers,” Dewey said.
April followed up with a thank you email, thanking the owners of the restaurant: “Thank you for letting us visit! You guys are truly amazing! We are already planning a less formal trip to come back and say hello!”
“We would love to have them anytime,” the Irwins commented.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.