Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Gearing Up for Mother’s Day Parade

Friday, May 8, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_6421SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is gearing up for a special Mother’s Day Parade for their residents.

(Pictured above: Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center resident Theresa Salvo.)

According to facility administrator Callie Lyle, the event is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, and residents are already preparing signs to say hello to participating friends and family.

“Basically, since the residents have not been able to see their families now for several weeks due to the pandemic, we thought a parade would lift their spirits and enable them to see their families while still social distancing,” Lyle said.

Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center resident Gwen Best.

Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center resident Gwen Best.

According to Lyle, employees of the facility contacted all of the residents’ families and invited them to participate, and also have others from the local community taking part in the parade.

“The Clarion American Legion is having some motorcycles join in.”

Lyle noted that while visitation at the facility is still strictly restricted, anyone who would like to take part in the parade is welcome to do so.

“It’s a great way to incorporate family members seeing their loved ones, from a distance, within the current guidelines.”

The parade will be lining up on the street on the other side of Sweet Basil Restaurant from the facility at 1:00 p.m. with Clarion-based State Police handling traffic control for the event.

Lyle also said that people are welcome to drop things off for residents during the event.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
